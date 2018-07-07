Equity index closes higher

The MSE Equity Total Return Index was back in the green, as a substantial gain of 0.871 per cent was registered, to close the week at 8,712.331 points. In the equities market, 17 issues were active, of which six traded lower, while eight ticked higher. Total turnover increased sharply compared to the previous week, as it exceeded the €2 million mark over 182 deals. Two of the main catalysts for this performance were the banking industry and Medserv plc.

In banking, Bank of Valletta plc fully recovered last week’s loss in value, climbing 0.87 per cent to recapture the €1.745 price level. The equity traded heavily, as 119,751 shares were exchanged across 47 transactions.

HSBC Bank Malta plc generated a substantial turnover of €138,135. But the equity closed unchanged at €1.84 after two trading sessions mid-week cancelled each other out. The board is scheduled to meet on August 6 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s accounts for the six-month period ending June 30 and also to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Fimbank plc was the top performer in the industry as it hiked 6.93 per cent to reach the price of $0.54. Participation was limited compared to the other banking equities, as just four transactions of a combined 13,590 shares changed hands during the week.

Lombard Bank Malta plc announced the board shall meet on August 23 to consider and approve the group’s and the bank’s interim financial statements for the first half of 2018.

In the oil sector, Medserv plc registered this week’s top performance, as the price per share surged by 15 per cent, to close at €1.15. This performance was the result of five individual trades of a combined total of 20,000 shares.

Telecommunications company GO plc continued to lose ground, as a decline of 1.2 per cent in the share price was registered, to close at €3.30. A total of 18 transactions were executed in which 191,045 shares were exchanged.

International Hotel Investments plc traded on slim volume, as 1,330-share deals had no lasting effect on the closing of €0.66.

Malta International Airport plc managed to break the €4.98 price resistance, closing 1.41 per cent higher at €5.05. Trading volume amounted to 84,090 shares spread across 17 deals.

Conversely, MaltaPost plc shed 2.35 per cent, to close at €1.66 as 3,965 shares changed hands over six transactions.

GlobalCapital plc traded two times on a slim volume, dragging the share price down to a low of €0.28.

RS2 Software plc extended its negative streak as the equity slipped by 3.23 per cent, to close at €1.20. A total of 30,970 shares were exchanged over 12 deals.

In the food and beverage sector, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc gains 3.62 per cent, reaching a four-month high of €7.20 before retracting to €7.15, over ten deals of 24,213 shares.

PG plc recovered from a decline earlier in the week and closed unchanged at €1.33. Trading volume totalled 14,850 shares across two trades.

Loqus Holdings plc topped the list of fallers this week, as it plunged 30 per cent to a low of €0.07. A turnover of €4,947 was generated over four deals struck yesterday.

In the property sector, the price of MIDI plc soared to an all-time high having gained 2.94 per cent on the week, closing at €0.49. The equity was very liquid, as 261,229 shares changed ownership over 14 trades.

Trident Estates plc bounced back from last week’s negative performance, gaining 3.15 per cent to recapture €1.31. A total of 21,500 shares traded over five deals.

Malita Investments plc continued last week’s positive trend, as it recorded another price increment of 2.89 per cent to end yesterday’s session at €0.89. This gain was the result of five transactions in which 47,567 shares changed hands.

Malta Properties Company plc was the only equity in the pro-perty market to trade in negative territory, as it was down by 3.85 per cent to €0.50. The equity was one of the most liquid, as 312,310 shares changed hands over 14 deals.

Plaza Centres plc announced its board is scheduled to meet on July 24 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the first six months of 2018.

In the corporate debt market, a total of 39 issues were active as turnover increased marginally to €1.9 million.

Heading the list of fallers was the 5.1 per cent 6PM Holdings plc Unsecured € 2025, with a sizeable 6.58 per cent price slump to close at €92.95. The bond finally traded on the Malta Stock Exchange this week after a lengthy spell of suspension from trading, due to the failure to publish its audited financial statements.

Yields in the local sovereign debt market had mixed fortunes as the 13 longest-dated issues all posted gains, while ten shorter-dated MGS’s headed south.