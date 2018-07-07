The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine at Eden Cinemas in aid of Nature Trust

Eden Cinemas will be screening of The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine tomorrow and on Saturday, July 14, in aid of Nature Trust.

Persons attending either of these screenings will not be charged for their ticket but instead asked for a €5 donation where all proceeds will go towards building public awareness and protecting the recently laid turtle nest at Ġnejna Bay.

Turtles are an endangered species on an international level and face a wide variety of problems including pollution, marine litter, climate change and boat hits.

Nature Trust rescues around 50 turtles a year found injured or sick in the Maltese waters and each turtle rehabilitation costs the NGO an average of €600 to €1,000.

By watching the Yellow Submarine, one will be helping to protect the recently laid turtle nest at Ġnejna Bay.

Directed by George Dunning and back for its 50th anniversary since the original release, Yellow Submarine sees The Beatles agree to accompany Captain Fred in his Yellow Submarine and go to Pepperland to free it from the music-hating Blue Meanies.

The original film received widespread critical acclaim from both critics and audiences with Time magazine reporting that it “turned into a smash hit, delighting adolescents and aesthetes alike”.

Visit www.edencinemas.com.mt for more information about the free screenings of Yellow Submarine.