Somewhere over the rainbow

The Johane Casabene Dance Conservatoire is presenting Wizard of Oz at the Mediterranean Conference Centre next week.

Casabene and the JCDC Teaching Faculty have revisited this well-loved classic and created a whirlwind production based on the original story of Dorothy, the farm girl from Kansas.

This dance spectacle has been choreographed with the whole family in mind (minimum age – four years old).

From the dry plains of Kansas, the audience is magically transported beyond the rainbow to Munchkin Land, down the iconic yellow brick road to Emerald City and back.

On the way, Dorothy meets some colourful characters, who join her on her journey. Together, they overcome all the obstacles that are thrown at them and, of course, good triumphs over evil.

After all the suspense and magic, the show is a reminder of the fundamental importance of friendship, courage and perseverance.

Wizard of Oz is being staged at the MCC on Monday at 8pm. Tickets may be obtained online at mcc.com.mt or at the booking office, today from 10am to 1pm and on Monday, between 10am and 1pm and from 5 to 7pm.