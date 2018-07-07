Orchestral concert to close 21st editionof Victoria International Arts Festival

Carmine Lauri

Philip Walsh

After an uninterrupted run of 35 concerts and cultural events, the 21st edition of the Victoria International Arts Festival comes to a close this evening, with a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Philip Walsh.

Maltese violinist Carmine Lauri, leader of the London Symphony Orchestra, will perform Alexander Glazunov’s Violin Concerto. The concert will start with Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 in C Major (‘Jupiter’) and finish with Joseph Vella’s Rebbieħa Op. 45.

The concert will be held at St George’s Basilica and will start at 8pm. As with all VIAF concerts and events, entrance is free.

This year’s events were held in honour of the late maestro Joseph Vella, who passed away earlier this year.

