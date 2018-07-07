Advert
Saturday, July 7, 2018, 07:29

Airport Impressions celebrate 10 years

Band live in concert today

Local band Airport Impressions will today be marking their 10th year anniversary with a live concert at Ray’s Lido, Little Armier.

Airport Impressions are constantly exploring new sounds, as is evident in their latest release blending the band’s melodic feel with contemporary sounds.

Following the release of their latest single Ivy, today’s performance will include hits from their previous albums, Minutes of A Lifetime and Mariette, besides new material.

Upcoming artist Jay-Minor will be the support act for the night.

The concert is being held at Ray’s Lido, Little Armier, between 8 and 11.30pm. For tickets, visit www.trackagescheme.com.

