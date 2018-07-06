Advert
Friday, July 6, 2018, 20:22 by Press Association

Too early for Thai schoolboys to attempt underater evacuation

But might not be any choice if heavy rains cause waters to rise

Authorities in Thailand say that they will not immediately attempt an underwater evacuation of 12 schoolboys who have been trapped in a cave for almost two weeks.

They say they have not learned adequate diving skills in the few days since searchers reached the area where they are sheltering.

The official in immediate charge of the operation, Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn, indicated strongly at a midnight news conference that if heavy rains started and appeared to be causing flooded areas in the cave to rise again, they would try to take the boys out with divers right away.

Thai officials had been leaning in their public statements towards a quick underwater evacuation because of fear that access to the cave could soon close again because of seasonal monsoon rains expected this weekend.

However, cave rescue specialists have cautioned against that approach except as a last resort, because of the dangers it poses.

British divers Rick Stanton, a fireman in his fifties from Coventry, and John Volanthen, an IT consultant based in Bristol in his forties, were the first to reach the group.

The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony at Chiang Rai Airport.The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony at Chiang Rai Airport.

