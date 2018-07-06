Advert
Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:17 by Press Association

Lions kill suspected poachers on wildlife reserve in South Africa

Photo: Shutterstock

Lions have mauled to death suspected poachers who entered a South African wildlife reserve to kill rhinos.

Nick Fox, owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve in Eastern Cape province, said human remains were found on Tuesday along with a high-powered rifle, wire cutters and other equipment.

Mr Fox said on Facebook that at least three poachers infiltrated the reserve late on Sunday or early Monday.

He said it is clear that the poachers had walked into a pride of six lions and that "some, if not all" had been killed.

Mr Fox said the handler of an anti-poaching dog heard a "loud commotion" coming from the lions early on Monday.

He said the reserve's wildlife veterinarian darted the lions so that police forensic investigators could search for evidence.

