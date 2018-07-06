Fake gynaecologist jailed in Australia

Photo: Shutterstock

A fake gynaecologist who never attended medical school but passed himself off as an infertility expert in Australia for a decade has been sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

Victoria state county court judge Bill Stuart described Raffaele Di Paolo as a remorseless charlatan.

The 61-year-old must spend six years and six months in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Earlier this year, Di Paolo pleaded guilty to or was convicted of 51 offences of procuring sexual penetration by fraud, assault, indecent assault and obtaining and trying to obtain property by deception.

The Australian-Italian dual citizen obtained forged qualifications as a medical practitioner, obstetrician and gynaecologist in Italy in the 1990s.

He treated 30 women and their partners in Melbourne between 2005 and 2015.