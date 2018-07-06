Watch: ‘Russia 2018 one of the best apart from Mexico ’70’ - Fr Hilary

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

With the World Cup now reaching its climax, Fr Hilary Tagliaferro believes that this edition so far has been one of the best, apart from Mexico 1970 which he ranks as the ultimate one.

The retired sports journalist, now 83 years, who covered eight world cup editions between 1970 and 1998 where he was present as a member of the international press, was asked about his views on Russia 2018 by Times of Malta.

While he concurs that no team so far has stood out, he says that Brazil might be slightly better than the rest. As for the best goal, he ranks Uruguay’s first goal against Portugal in the last 16 match, scored by Edinson Cavani as the best.

However, Fr Hilary sounds a word of caution on VAR. While commending the use of VAR to help the referees, he says that this still needs fine-tuning.

Moreover, he warns over-reliance on technology could render football more like a Playstation video game.