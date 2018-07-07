Watch: This Belgium team is exciting, say fans

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg, Elisa Lemarchand

Belgium will face France in next Tuesday's semi-final after they dumped out five-time winner Brazil from the World Cup following their 2-1 victory.

An early Fernandinho own goal put Roberto Martinez's side ahead before Kevin De Bruyne doubled the lead on the half hour mark.

Renato Augusto pulled one back for Brazil but their late rally was not enough as the Belgians moved on into the last four.

Times of Malta was at Spinola, St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the second quarter-final tie from this World Cup and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

