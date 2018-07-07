Watch: France can go all the way, say fans

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Jonathan Borg, Elisa Lemarchand

France became the first semi-finalist of the 2018 World Cup after they eliminated Uruguay by two goals to nil in the quarter-final.

Raphael Varane opened the score in the first half before Antoine Griezmann doubled their lead in the second 45 minutes.

Didier Deschamps' side will face either Brazil or Belgium in next Tuesday's last four encounter.

Times of Malta was at Spinola, St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the first quarter-final tie from this World Cup and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle.

