Advert
Friday, July 6, 2018, 22:35 by Alina Anisimova

Watch: France can go all the way, say fans

Varane, Griezmann earned France victory

Video: Jonathan Borg, Elisa Lemarchand

France became the first semi-finalist of the 2018 World Cup after they eliminated Uruguay by two goals to nil in the quarter-final.

Raphael Varane opened the score in the first half before Antoine Griezmann doubled their lead in the second 45 minutes.

Didier Deschamps' side will face either Brazil or Belgium in next Tuesday's last four encounter. 

Times of Malta was at Spinola, St Julian's where a large group of fans watched the first quarter-final tie from this World Cup and spoke to a number of them after the final whistle. 

Have any videos to share from World Cup 2018? Send an email to [email protected].

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: 170,000 Colombians demand replay against England

  2. Updated: Maradona apologises for 'robbery' comments

  3. I am forever in debt to Pickford - Henderson

  4. Fifa invites boys trapped in Thai cave to World Cup final

  5. Southgate admits injury concerns

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed