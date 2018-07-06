Strong EU leadership - Edward Zammit Lewis

A migrant of a group intercepted aboard dinghies off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea prays after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain. Photo: Jon Nazca/Reuters

The European Council of June 28-29, which took place against a backdrop of a lurking migration crisis in the central Mediterranean and threatening action from the new Italian government, revealed the vulnerability of European cohesion in the absence of a clear and consistent European approach to migration.

One can understand the current concern of European leaders to strengthen the EU’s external borders. The abolition of internal borders through the entry into force of the Schengen agreement called for a strengthening of external borders. This is a prerequisite for the proper functioning of internal policies within an area of freedom, security and justice as defined in the treaties.

Pressures from flows of irregular migrants and asylum seekers are threatening to unravel this core acquis and the cohesion of the EU.

Malta has a crucial role to play. Our geographical location puts us at the extreme southern border of Europe, which needs to be protected. We are also in a vulnerable position as the first port of call for recurring waves of irregular migrants and refugees embarking on perilous sea journeys from Africa to Europe.

The latest report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees confirms that Malta is carrying much more than just its fair share among European countries with regard to the hosting of refugees. In 2017, Malta hosted 19 refugees for every 1,000 inhabitants.

Malta has a major stake in the current negotiations among the EU member states as they struggle to come up with solutions that will respond to the migration anxieties among European electorates, and, at the same time, respect the principles and values of the union in guaranteeing protection to genuine refugees.

The European Council was preceded by an informal meeting of 16 European leaders, in which Prime Minister Joseph Muscat played a key role. No statement was issued but several solutions were put forward. These proposals featured prominently in the conclusions of the formal European Council of June 28-29, which dealt extensively with the external dimension of migration, particularly the Central Mediterranean route, Africa and Libya.

A concept, backed by the 16 leaders, which was further developed by the European Council, concerns migrant regional disembarkation platforms outside the EU for people saved at sea during search and rescue operations. They will be run in close collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration.

The primary objective of these disembarkation platforms is to reduce the incentives for irregular refugees to embark on their perilous journey to Europe, and to break up the ‘business model’ of criminal people-smuggling gangs. They will also greatly facilitate the identification of genuine refugees needing international protection. The huge remaining task for the EU is getting North African countries to agree to host these platforms.

The most divisive concept discussed at the European Council concerned the setting up of controlled centres on EU territory where those who are saved can be transferred, to be taken charge of, on the basis of a shared effort. Following a marathon debate, the heads of government agreed that these centres are to be set up in member states “only on a voluntary basis”.

They should provide a rapid and secure process for distinguishing between irregular migrants, who will be swiftly returned, and those in need of international protection. The council conclusions are extremely vague on how genuine refugees are to be transferred from these centres, solely stating that “the principle of solidarity would apply”.

With regard to the Central Mediterranean route, the European Council reiterated that the EU would intensify its efforts to stop human traffickers operating out of Libya, and to this effect would continue to ensure support to the Libyan coastguard.

The work of the European Coast and Border Guard (Frontex) has been further recognised, its mandate will be broadened and it will receive more funds.

The implementation of the EU’s migration policy has always been based on developing close EU-Africa cooperation in trade, investment and development assistance with the two-fold aim to tackle the root causes of migration and to deal effectively with migration flows. This has been recognised by the European Council of June 28-29, which described the EU–Africa partnership as the “core” requirement for tackling migration problems.

Malta has been a pioneer in the promotion of EU-Africa cooperation on migration. Malta was the driving force behind the Valletta Migration Summit, held in November 2015, which established a multi-billion euro European Emergency Trust Fund for Africa and a Joint Action Plan.

Additional funds to the trust fund are being pledged by the European Council, and its action plan is recognised as crucial for the substantial socio-economic transformation of the African continent that is needed to prevent migration.

The Trust Fund’s Joint Action Plan is supported by the European Development Fund (EDF), which is the EU’s main instrument for providing development aid. The total financial resources of the current EDF, the 11th since it was launched in 1959, amount to €30.5 billion for the years 2014-2020.

Libya has taken centre stage in the current controversy on migration in the Central Mediterranean. The EU has invested heavily in border and migration management in Libya, and the European Council has agreed to intensify EU activity in Libya and along the Central Mediterranean route.

The EU’s broader objective is to bring stability in Libya. It is assisting Libya’s political transition and is supporting the UN-led mediation while providing bilateral support across various sectors, including civil society, governance, health, youth and education.

The European leaders supported Malta’s position that vessels, whether operated by states or non-government organisations, must respect applicable laws and instructions, and allow the Libyan Coastguard to carry out its duties. The agreement on the establishment of disembarkation platforms to receive people rescued at sea is also positive for Malta, as is the pledge to boost development assistance for Africa and measures to tackle operational shortcomings on the Libyan border.

However, these are only a few steps in the long, and necessarily ongoing, process for achieving a sound and comprehensive EU external and internal migration long-term policy. Little progress was achieved on the reform for a new European Common Asylum System.

Moreover, the key concept of burden sharing across all EU states, on which Malta is rightly and strongly insisting, remains regretfully very volatile.

I believe that strong EU leadership is needed now more than ever, before the migration challenge starts to pose a threat to the very existence of the union itself.

Edward Zammit Lewis is chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs.