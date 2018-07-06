Warning issued on Freshona products after listeria outbreak

The Environmental Health Directorate has warned that Freshona sweetcorn (450g) and mixed vegetables (1kg) frozen products might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

However, other products might have to be added to the list after an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that has affected Austria, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Since 2015, 47 listeriosis cases have been confirmed as part of this outbreak, nine of them resulting in death.

The European Centre for Disease Control said that the frozen corn and possibly other frozen vegetables produced in a company in Hungary are the likely source. A product recall has been ordered by the Hungarian Food Chain Safety Office, but new cases may still emerge.

In the UK, the Food Safety Agency issued a warning about several brands of frozen vegetables.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

The public is urged to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by e-mail [email protected].