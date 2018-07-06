Two instances of rare common kestrel breeding registered this year

Photo: Denis Cachia

Two rare pairs of common kestrels bred in Malta this year, one on the western side of Malta and another on the western coast of Gozo, Birdlife said on Friday.

The pair in Malta was first observed on May 24 and its nest with five young was located a day later. The breeding site was regularly monitored by a Birdlife volunteer for more than four weeks until all the young had fledged successfully by June 25.

The second nest was found in Gozo by the same volunteer on June 19. The chicks were already well-grown. A second visit two days later confirmed there were four young that were preparing to fledge soon.

The breeding pairs were both actively seen bringing prey to their young during the observation periods.

Photo: Denis Cachia

Such prey included birds, mainly Spanish sparrows but also a short-toed lark, as well as rats, skinks, a gecko, and an Egyptian grasshopper.

In the early days, the adults fed the chicks by tearing the prey into smaller pieces. Later, they began leaving the prey on the nest floor for the young birds to feed on their own.

The common kestrel rarely breeds in Malta.

Birdlife said that a drop in illegal hunting on the species in recent years was leading to an increase in the frequency of breeding records.

It said the Maltese Islands could support many more pairs of common kestrels if the birds were protected better and nest-sites were not disturbed.