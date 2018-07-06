Today's front pages - July 6, 2018

The following are the top stories in national newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta quotes the nurses’ union saying that widespread industrial action by nurses on Thursday was a total success. It apologised to patients impacted by the directives. In another story, it says the police are investigating graffiti that was spray painted inside L-Għar tal-Mixta, on the Nadur ridge overlooking Ramla Bay.

The Malta Independent quotes the National Audit Office saying that security arrangements at Mount Carmel Hospital are not fit for purpose.

L-Orizzont says that no confirmation has been given about the price of bread, which is expected to go up.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that justice is being tampered with.