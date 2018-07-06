Random customs check nets two kilos of cannabis grass

A 34-year-old man found in possession of cannabis after stepping off the ferry from Sicily in 2014 has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Martin Aghanti, a Nigerian, had initially pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and possession of two kilograms of cannabis grass that was found in the lining of his jacket. At a late stage in proceedings, after the case had been appointed for a jury trial, Aghanti had changed his plea to guilty.

Aghanti had been stopped by officers of the Customs’ enforcement unit as he disembarked the ferry from Pozzallo, Sicily as part of random checks.

When his luggage was passed through the X-ray machine the findings were deemed suspicious and upon further inspection of the accused’s luggage, two packages were found inside the lining of a black jacket which was inside a backpack which he had been carrying.

Almost two kilogrammes of cannabis grass, with a street value of €48,775, were found inside the packages.

Judge Giovanni Grixti, having seen the man’s admission and having given him time to reconsider, sentenced Aghanti to eight years and six months in jail, together with a €20,000 fine.

All moveable and immovable property belonging to him was forfeited in favour of the government, as happens with every drugs trial. The drugs will now be destroyed.