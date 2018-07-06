Nurses will suspend industrial action during Saturday meeting

The nurses will suspend widespread industrial action during a meeting with the government planned for Saturday morning.

The directives will in the meantime remain in place and the Malta Union of Midwives will re-assess the situation following the meeting, general secretary Colin Galea told Times of Malta.

Earlier, Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted: "MUMN to suspend industrial actions following agreement to meet with Health Ministry officials over the weekend." No further details have been given.

#MUMN to suspend industrial actions following agreement to meet with #Health Ministry officials over the weekend. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) July 6, 2018

The industrial action kicked off on Thursday, following a breakdown in discussions over a new sectoral agreement for nurses and midwives.

Among others, nurses have been instructed not to participate in washing patients, except in cases when they cannot be bed-bathed by support staff. They will not transfer patients for elective operations to any theatres, endoscopy rooms or suites, except for mothers scheduled for a caesarean section.