Man charged with terrorising partner and daughter

A 40-year-old-man was on Friday charged with slightly injuring and terrorising his partner and daughter.

Alaeddin Halbie, a Syrian refugee, residing in Gżira, pleaded not guilty to the charges put against him by police inspector Trevor Micallef. The alleged offence occurred on Thursday.

He was also charged with breaching the peace and causing his wife and daughter to fear further injuries.

Mr Hakbie did not contest his arrest and had his request for bail turned down by magistrate Frendo Dimech in view of the nature of the charges, and the fact that the alleged victims still had to testify.

When, at the beginning of the hearing, Mr Hakbie, a construction worker, was asked for the particulars of his parents, he told the court, presided by magistrate Donnatella Frendo Dimech, that while his father was still alive, he could not say the same of his mother.

“I do not know, they took her in Syria and we were never told if she is alive or not,” he said.

Mr Halbie was represented by lawyer Franco Debono.