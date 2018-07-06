Historic concrete water tower to be restored

A historic concrete water tower within the Civil Abattoir in Marsa is to be restored by the Environment Ministry in collaboration with the university after planning permission was obtained from the Planning Commission.

The structure was constructed in the 1930s and is considered an important industrial heritage monument.

The project will not just focus on the restoration of the water tower structure but will also assess the tower's engineering performance.

Innovative materials and techniques will be used throughout the restoration with an appreciation and respect for the original materials, structure, and form of construction. Embedded sensors will be installed to monitor the structural health of this unique structure.

The water reservoir consists of a drum, open at the top with the lower part consisting of a conical structure and a dome, resting on a ring beam at the top of 12 columns supported on a base.

The water tower is considered to be unique and the only one of its type in the Maltese islands.

The restoration project is the first project of its kind in Malta and is in itself primarily a research project in the advanced assessment of reinforced concrete and in the restoration of reinforced concrete structures.

This project is being part-financed by the Planning Authority.