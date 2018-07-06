Advert
Friday, July 6, 2018, 17:08

Europe recalls generic heart drug made in China on cancer fears

Patients should not stop taking without medical advice

A number of high blood pressure and heart drugs containing an ingredient made in China are being recalled across Europe after an impurity that may cause cancer was found in them, officials said on Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency said the recall followed identification of the impurity in the active substance valsartan manufactured by Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals, a company in Linhai, China.

The local medicines authority said on Friday that it was carefully following the situation and adopting the advice of the EMA and the Health Products Regulatory Authority. More notices would be issued as the situation evolves, it said.

However, it warned that patients should not stop taking the drug abruptly.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Eight injured, one critical after car mounts St Julian's promenade

  2. Watch: "I will break your finger" - videographer threatened by...

  3. Watch: Contractor forced to collect rubble tipped at Marsalforn

  4. Superjumbo added to Maltese aviation register

  5. PN media chief’s wife gets slot on Net TV

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed