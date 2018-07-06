Eight hospitalised after car crash in St Julian's

Eight people were hospitalised on Friday morning after a car crashed into them in St Julian’s.

Their condition is not yet known. Four are Dutch men, aged between 19 and 25. The other four are two women from Croatia, aged 21 and 23, and two British men, aged 25.

The police said the accident happened in Ġorġ Borġ Olivier Street, at 4.50am.

The 20-year-old driver of a Subaru Impresa, from Birkirkara, lost control of the car, hit the pavement and crashed into the pedestrians.

Eyewitnesses said he also smashed into two trees, uprooting them, and a lamppost, which was completely twisted over. He was arrested.

The road, from near the City of London pub to the St Julian’s Waterpolo Pitch, has been closed to traffic.