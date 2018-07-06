Court told about lavish lifestyles of unemployed Degiorgio brothers

The Degiorgio brothers.

Exotic luxury cars, pleasure boats, questionable overseas payments and the huge sums of cash moved through casinos by two of the men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia were detailed in court on Friday.

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorgio’s partner Anca Adelina Pop, a Romanian, stand accused of money laundering.

All three claimed to be unemployed, yet lived a lavish lifestyle that did not tally with their mostly dormant bank accounts.

Police inspector Antonovitch Muscat told the court, presided by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, that the investigation into the murder of the late journalist involved scrutiny of their banking transactions and possessions, leading to suspicions of money laundering.

Investigators had also received a number of anonymous tip-offs following the men’s arraignment about their lifestyle which seemed even more suspicious since they had never filed any tax returns.

Inspector Muscat said requests for information had been sent to JobsPlus, several banks, Transport Malta, the Income Tax Department, the Immovable Property Registry, and even casinos.

The court heard how George Degiorgio had last worked as a construction worker back in 1983.

He had no companies or immovable property and received no social security benefits. His bank account had last been used several years ago.

Despite this, Transport Malta had told the police how a luxury Audi A4 had been registered in his name since 2016. It had previously been in his partner’s name.

He had also owned a Mitsubishi and a BMW saloon in the past.

That was not all, Mr Degiorgio also has a vessel called The Ducu - which he had paid for in cash at around €30,000.

The court also heard how, between May of 2013 and October 2017, he had wire transferred some €25,000 through western union to family members overseas.

His partner, Ms Pop, a woman in her 40s, sat next to George Degiorgio in court holding his hand.

He allegedly deposited some €350,000 in a number of casinos across the island

Inspector Muscat said she had been tied to similar wire transfers which she had sent overseas using Western Union. Another relative had also moved some smaller sums in Australian dollars to members of the Degiorgio family down under.

Ms Pop, had an account with Lombard Bank which she had opened back in 2016.

And, although she was listed as unemployed, her inward transactions at the bank were described as regular and in sums which indicated some form of employment or financial support.

The court heard how last year, she had again used Western Union, this time to move a much larger sum of €38,000, the majority of which was sent to her mother.

She is the registered owner of a €90,000 Corvette, which she has owned since 2015.

She also has been listed as the owner of an Audi Q7, since 2017, and at one point was the registered owner of a Mercedes Benz.

Alfred Degiorgio preferred financial vehicles over cars, mostly in the form of casinos.

He allegedly deposited some €350,000 in a number of casinos across the island, in large sums, over the past few years. Details of his winnings and losses will be given in a following sitting.

Alfred Degiorgio, a thin tanned man in a blue suit a burgundy shirt, sat silently at the dock - unlike his brother George who spent much of the proceedings whispering in his partner’s ear, at times smiling at each other.

The court heard how Alfred Degiorgio had been registered as having worked as a security guard at a Paceville bar.

He has driven a luxury Mercedes Benz since March 2017 and has also had a sea vessel, the Maya, which was allegedly used in the murder plot.

All three did not reply to questions during interrogation, Inspector Muscat said.

Later in the proceedings, the court heard how the two brothers paid rent in cash, as well as testimony from some of the original owners of the vehicles and pleasure boats.