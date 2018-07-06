Controversial central link project plans changed 'numerous' times, council says

‘New road system would adversely affect the Attard residents’ quality of life’.

Attard local council has called on the government to publish all information about the central link project and articulate its vision for a sustainable traffic management system.

Controversy surrounding the project grew after the Times of Malta reported that over 200 trees along the scenic Rabat Road would be uprooted. Faced with public outrage, the government revisited its plans and said that 212 trees would be planted.

Speaking at Parliament’s Environment and Planning Committee earlier this week, Transport Minister Ian Borg noted the Attard council had not yet taken a stand on the project.

“I haven't yet heard the Attard local council say if it is in favour or against. I think that’s a legitimate question,” he said.

The local council said it had been continuously studying the project, adding the plans had “been changed numerous times”.

“Rest assured the council, at the right time and when it deems appropriate, will take an official position and, if necessary, vote on the project,” it said yesterday.

It noted there were different opinions and several meetings were being held with councillors and third parties.

“We should look at transportation holistically and not just from the perspective of road construction,” the council said.

Attard residents are furious about the project. A letter by the Attard Residents Environment Network attracted over 400 signatories and called on the Prime Minister to step in and revise the plans.

The residents said the new road system would adversely affect their quality of life as the area would be transformed into a busy arterial road. This would expose “residents to incessant noise and traffic problems”, they lamented.

A representative of the Attard Residents Environment Network told the House committee they were disappointed by Dr Borg's approach.

“What we want is to sit down and see how we can find a way forward,” he said, adding the group had been ridiculed at a meeting with Transport Malta.