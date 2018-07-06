I refer to the letter ‘School transport methods’ by Daniel Muscat (July 2).

Yes, he is right. Schoolchildren should make use of school transport. But this should be a realistic experience. They should be picked up at reasonable times, especially in the morning. A case in point: Attard students who attend Dingli secondary school are picked up at 6.15am. One and a half hour before school starts! Imagine this for a 15-minute trip. There is minimal traffic heading towards Dingli during the early hours.

What is the solution? Use own transport.

What does Muscat think? Does he think it is fair to wake up children at 5.15 every morning just to be in time for the early bus?

Such transport arrangements in Malta are half-baked. They are functional but irresponsible. The authorities must monitor these arrangements and not leave them to the whim of the providers.