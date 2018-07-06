Genuine concerns

Photo: Ismail Zitouny/Reuters

Migration has many facets and not just the humanitarian aspect.

There are questions I doubt will ever be answered honestly. How were the rescue boats bought and where did the financing come from? Who is supporting the operations? Is any captain making a profit from his actions? Are Libyan criminals contributing from their lucrative income? How come the ‘rescuers’ know exactly when and where the irregular migrants would be waiting?

Once the migrants themselves are supposed to be fleeing their land, how do they manage to pay the large sums of money demanded by the human traffickers? Who is supporting and financing them?

Is there a long-term plan to invade Europe in a subtle way as was declared by Muammar Gaddafi? With the high birth rate of many of the migrants, what will happen to the demographic balance in the not-so-distant future? Throughout history there have been many instances of migrants taking the upper hand on the natives. Having entered the country in an irregular manner, they want all the rights they never enjoyed in their country of origin.

NGOs speak only of humanitarian issues but stop short of evaluating the long-term repercussions. They do not present a balanced picture but a myopic refusal to act, which will, undoubtedly, cause problems in the future. They never offer to help or suggest solutions.

When one asks questions it is not because one is xenophobic but because one is genuinely concerned. Who will give genuine, honest replies without beating about the bush and circumvent the real issue?