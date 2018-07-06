Sunset tour of archaeological park

Heritage Malta will be organising a tour of the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples and their surroundings at sunset.

Curators and experts within the field will be available on site to discuss the archaeological remains and highlight the natural features surrounding the temples. The tour will include a guided visit of Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra temples and the nearby Misqa Tanks, the Congreve Memorial and the Ħamrija Tower.

The tour will be held today and begins at 6.30pm at the Ħaġar Qim Visitor Centre. Refreshments will be served at the end of the tour. Tickets may be bought from all Heritage Malta sites or online from https://shop.heritagemalta.org/index.asp?eventid=466