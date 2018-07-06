Frequency for popular bus routes increased

Malta Public Transport will increase the number of trips on popular routes, starting from Sunday, July 8.

Buses will run every 20 minutes instead of every 30 minutes between 09:00 and 12:00 and between 16:30 and 19:30 daily on Routes 41 and 42 operating between Valletta and Ċirkewwa.

Buses will run every 15 minutes instead of every 20 minutes between 09:00 and 20:00 daily on Route 212 (Sliema to Buġibba) and Route 221 (Buġibba to Ċirkewwa). Similarly, between 09:00 and 12:00 and between 16:00 and 20:00 daily on Route 222 (Sliema to Ċirkewwa).

On Route 53, Valletta to Rabat Virtu, buses will run every 30 minutes instead of every hour between 9:00 and 20:00 daily.

On Route 31, Valletta to Buġibba via Mosta, the frequency will be increased in the evenings between 19:00 and 20:30 from Monday to Saturday as well as throughout the day on Sunday.

On Route 48, Valletta to Buġibba via Mosta, an extra trip will be added on Sunday morning departing at 05:20 from Valletta and at 05:10 from Buġibba.

For more information and for a complete schedule, customers may use the journey planner available on publictransport.com.mt and on the Tallinja App which may be downloaded for free from the Apple AppStore and the Google PlayStore.