Gozo shows its true colours

The collection can be viewed at Il-Ħaġar Museum, St George’s Square, Victoria. Photos: Marlon George Grech

Festa, luzzu and sunset colours come together in an exhibition of 33 photographs by Salvatore Iozzi at Il-Ħaġar Museum, in Victoria.

Opened by human rights lawyer Giovanni Bonello, the photos will remain on display until the end of September.

Called ‘Gozo Colori Kuluri Colours’, the exhibition, mounted by MV Color di Mario Viola (of Rende, Cosenza), highlights festa aspects, typical buildings’ characteristics, including front doors painted in bright colours, foaming waves and sea views captured through natural rock formations.

Mr Iozzi is an Italian national enamoured of the island, as noted by Dr Bonello, a former judge of the European Court of Human Rights, and confirmed by a 10-minute slide show in the same hall.

Three other temporary exhibitions are still running atthe museum, located in St George’s Square.

These feature St George icons, philately and aerial photos.

Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm every day. Entrance is free.