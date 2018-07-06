Announcements - July 6, 2018

CUTAJAR. On July 3, at his residence, GEORGE of Balluta, aged 71, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Nina, his son Steven Paul, his in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, July 7, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Tal-Erwieħ Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

D’AGOSTINO. In loving memory of MARIE, née Tabone, on the fifth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband Edward, sons James and his wife AnnaMaria and Daniel, family and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FIORINI LOWELL. In ever loving memory of MARY on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. May she rest in the care of the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SCERRI – CHARLES. In treasured memory of a dear brother and uncle who passed away to eternal life one year ago today. Always in our heart. Paul and Josephine, Pauline and Andrew, Liliana and Joseph and Josanne and Alex. Rest in peace.

Found

Spectacles in Sliema. Phone 7927 7576/2133 7649.

Personal

Grateful thanks to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St Jude for favour received through their intercession. J.H.