Air Malta doubles frequency of Lourdes flights

Air Malta has inaugurated its new twice weekly scheduled service between

Malta and Lourdes.



The flights to the French city, organised in collaboration with Britannia Tours,

are being operated for the summer period every Monday and Friday.

On this inaugural flight the painting of San Ġorġ Preca by Gozitan artist Manuel Farrugia was carried on board and displayed in the Sanctuary of Our Lady’s chapel of Lourdes.

This initiative was part of a tour organised by Britannia that included a procession on Saturday led by Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea Curmi and members of the MUSEUM society of Malta carried a painting and a relic of St George Preca that was placed inside the Sanctuary.

Britannia Services offers packages for travel to both Lourdes and the Pyrenees.

Air Malta plans to carry 6,300 passengers on this route on the 21 return flights

this season.