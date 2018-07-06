Training programme on e-commerce launched

‘eBiznify’ is to be offered free of charge to micros and SMEs to help them become proficient in e-commerce and enhance their competence on the development of e-commerce-related services.

A new training programme focused on enabling Malta’s micros and small- and medium-sized enterprises to use e-commerce to become globally competitive has been launched by the Malta Communications Authority as part of the National e-Commerce Strategy (2014-2020).

The e-commerce training programme, named ‘eBiznify’, is to be offered free of charge to micros and SMEs to help them become proficient in e-commerce, and enhance their competence on the development of e-commerce-related services. Fully accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE), the course will be delivered online via a dedicated e-learning platform, with the first course commencing in October 2018. The course is financed through EU funding with a total investment of €321,000.

Enabling local small enterprises to embrace business in the digital age through a higher competence in e-commerce may be pivotal in boosting Malta’s business community globally.

“We believe that e-commerce can play a defining role in enabling our business community to break the mould and extend their business away from our shores,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Silvio Schembri.

“We understand this is not a trivial task and it involves both investment and planning, however, it also provides businesses with a unique opportunity to open up to a worldwide market with limitless possibilities.”

Aaron Farrugia, Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds and Social Dialogue, stressed that with tech and economic development happening at a breakneck pace all around the world, it was not hard to envision how advances in technologies are leading to the automation of the future.

“I urge interested SMEs to tap into more EU-funded programmes and ICT-related opportunities. Our e-commerce grant scheme assists undertakings through a nonrepayable grant to finance investment for the development of e-commerce websites and mobile applications. The investment should enable online payments or booking systems through the integration of an online payment gateway, the maximum grant value is set at €5,000. It is time to make Maltese business entities and the EU single market fit for the digital age,” he said.

The course will guide local business owners through a series of modules, including an introduction to e-commerce, taking business online, promoting online business, cross-border e-commerce, content design and development and data analytics.

The ‘eBiznify’ initiative joins another also related to e-commerce and driven by the MCA, titled ‘FastTrak’. Now in its second iteration, it provides short, informal elevator sessions in which attendees learn quick wins they can immediately apply to their online presence, and it makes for a good introduction to the more detailed and advanced ‘eBiznify’.