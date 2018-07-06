Emirates partners with Dubai Parks and Resorts for an exclusive pass

Dubai Parks and Resorts is the largest integrated theme park in the region.

Emirates has partnered with Dubai Parks and Resorts to offer its customers special privileges to Dubai’s theme parks.

Emirates customers can enjoy a special bundle offer with added value at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, when they purchase a two-day entry pass which gives them access to all four parks including Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Water Park. Customers with an existing Emirates booking can simply go the ‘Manage your booking’ tab on emirates.com to book the two-day entry to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Customers can choose to visit any of the four parks over two days for €11) for adults and €101 for children. The destination offers over 100 rides and attractions, as well as retail, dining and entertainment options. The exclusive pass from Emirates and Dubai Parks and Resorts comes with a special RFID (Radio-frequency identification) wristband giving customers extra privileges such as:

• AED 250 worth of credits to use over the two days on F&B restaurants within the parks including the food carts and digital picture booths 10 per cent off on all merchandise at the retail outlets inside the parks;

• Three Q-Fast passes per day to jump the queues at Motionage Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai or Legoland Dubai. Each Q-Fast pass to be used once only for each ride;

• 15 per cent off all food and beverage outlets at Lapita Hotel & Resort, a Polynesian-themed resort located within the premises.

For more information on Emirates, visit www.emirates.com. For more information about Dubai Parks and Resorts, go to www.dubaiparksandresorts.com.