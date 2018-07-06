BOV launches its student offers for 2018

Bank of Valletta has launched the BOV Club 2018 package, specifically designed for students who are about to embark on their post-secondary or tertiary education. It includes a broad spectrum of benefits for young students.

Speaking about the package, Geoffrey Ghigo, head branch network at Bank of Valletta, said: “Post-secondary education marks a critical milestone for adolescents. They are not only furthering their studies but generally also opening their first bank account. BOV Club is designed to make this step as seamless as possible for them.”

The package includes basic deposit accounts as well as financing solutions to help students further their studies or to purchase their first car, both of which entitle them to a free insurance cover.

“Students are also automatically eligible for a free BOV Cashlink Visa Electron card as well as a BOV Visa Classic or BOV Mastercard with a credit limit of €500, whose fee is waived for the first year,” continued Mr Ghigo. “We have also included other ancillary services that simplify the management of one’s banking requirements, such as free SMS notifications and the BOV Mobile service.”

The package includes vouchers from Agenda Bookshop, Darmanin Footwear, Gallarija Darmanin, Teamsport, Superdry, Topshop or Topman. Alternatively, one may choose from heavy discounts on Remington Professional Silk Straightener, Remington Durablade Trim-Shave-Style Trimmer, NutriBullet 600W Series, Boompods Retrobuds wireless headphones or 1TB USB3 Rugged External Drive.

All students who apply to join BOV Club while moving from secondary to post-secondary institutions or from post-secondary to the University of Malta, while studying on a full-time basis, are eligible for a gift. In addition, the bank has launched a lottery among students who choose to apply for BOV Club from bov.com. One of them, whose name will be chosen at random on February 15, 2019, will be asked to answer a skill-based question and, if answered correctly, she or he would receive a cash prize of €500.

The BOV Club team also has an important role to play. It aims to support students by answering their inquiries and giving them all the necessary details during their visits to various schools and institutions. Meanwhile, a BOV Club representative is present in every branch to offer support, where necessary.

Students interested in joining BOV Club may request more information or download the application from www.bov.com. One may also visit the club’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/bovclubmt/.