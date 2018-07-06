The wooden circus

Karromato’s puppet circus was inspired by 19th-century variety shows.

Karromato - a company founded in Prague in 1997 by artists from the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Spain - have delighted audiences in more than 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

It draws on the classic traditions of European marionette theatre; all its productions speak directly to the heart without words, using music, universal humour, and the unique personality of each handcrafted marionette.

Karromato makes all its marionettes in its own workshop, using wood, with utmost attention to detail in painting, costumes and sets. The traditional materials and techniques evoke a nostalgia for a bygone age, and the magic of childhood dreams.

The company brings together their experience from various theatrical backgrounds. All members of the company share in the productions as puppeteers and builders.

The show, part of the Malta International Arts Festival, is being held at St George’s Square, Valletta, today at 10am. Entrance is free.