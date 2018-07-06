The Beatles in aid of Nature Trust

As part of the company's efforts to contribute towards a greener and more environmentally friendly society, Eden Cinemas will be screening The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine on July 8 and 14 in aid of the NGO Nature Trust.

Anyone attending either of these screenings will not be charged for their ticket but instead will be asked for a €5 donation. where all proceeds will go towards building public awareness and protecting the recently-laid turtle nest at Ġnejna Bay.

Vincent Attard, Executive President/CEO of Nature Trust said: “This initiative by Eden Leisure Group is to be commended. It comes at the right time when our NGO is planning a major project related to the Wildlife Rehab centre where we are already saving and rehabilitating injured wildlife. Thanks to this, we will be able to invest more in these campaigns to increase public awareness.

"In the past, Eden Leisure Group have helped our organisation in Marine rescue, therefore we owe them a big thanks for choosing us for their new initiative yet again. We encourage people to enjoy this great film and at the same time help the natural environment of our islands.”

Turtles are an endangered species on an international level and face a wide variety of problems including pollution, marine litter, climate change and boat hits. Nature Trust rescues around 50 turtles a year found injured or sick in the Maltese waters and each turtle rehabilitation costs the NGO an average of €600 to €1000. It is for these reasons that Eden Leisure Group has opted to partner with Nature Trust.

Directed by George Dunning and back for its 50th anniversary since the original release, Yellow Submarine sees The Beatles agree to accompany Captain Fred in his Yellow Submarine and go to Pepperland to free it from the music-hating Blue Meanies.

The original film received widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, with Time Magazine reporting that it “turned into a smash hit, delighting adolescents and aesthetes alike”.

