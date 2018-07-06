Steam summer school will be putting up Shakeinstein on Stage, a fun-filled journey through science presented through theatre.

Find out how batteries will save the world, how fake news can be overcome and other great topics which will be explored through short talks and plays.

Steam summer school students come from a range of countries, from Malta to Mexico. Their backgrounds range from PhD students to teachers, and undergraduate students to entrepreneurs. The summer school is a 10-day intensive course which provides training on the different media that can be used to communicate research through the arts. The participants wrote scripts, directed, created props, and marketed Shakeinstein on Stage as part of the course.

Shakeinstein on Stage will be held today at 7.30pm at M Space in Msida, close to Junior College. Entrance is free however donations are welcome. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/1776305365782999/