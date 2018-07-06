New fund for young artists

A new fund will support the participation of young artists and performers in international platforms such as festivals, competitions, exhibitions and/or performances.

The Young Talent Fund aims to support the mobility of young creatives to explore, build networks and to engage in international collaborations; to encourage young creatives to actively engage in international platforms and to facilitate and expose young talent to other international practices.

“Through this fund we ensure that, at a time when talent is being shaped and is still largely dependent on family support, all emerging artists can have the same opportunities, at what is often a crucial time of their lives," said Culture Minister Owen Bonnici.

The programme is also open to young creatives engaged in technical skills within the creative sectors, such as backstage crew, audio visuals, set design, marketing and management.

The fund does not cover short or long-term professional training or workshops. The fund, which deploys €18,000 for the current year, will support 100 per cent of the costs to implement the project, not exceeding €4,000. An additional €1,000 may be allocated for travel support and assistance to disabled artists.

The Young talent Fund covers projects having a maximum duration of one month between October 2018 and October 2019. The fund is competitive and each eligible application will be evaluated according to established criteria, including the artistic merit of the project and the artistic relevance of the opportunity; the value of the platform and of the opportunity; the professional and financial management of the project.

Applications are currently open and will close on August 9 at noon. Late applications will not be accepted.

www.artscouncilmalta.org