A festival celebrating the village of Lija is being held this evening.

During this event, there will be a diversity of multicultural food on offer, along with dancing and singing, among other activities.

The programme of events will include a thanksgiving Mass at Lija parish church at 6.30pm, followed by the awarding of Ġieħ Ħal-Lija at 7.30pm. After the mayor’s speech, there will be performances by the El Masriya Belly Dancing Group, Lomakina Russian Dancers and Martin Despott who will be playing the accordion.

Lija Day is being held today at 6.30pm at the Recreational Centre in Giovanni Barbara Street, Lija. For more information call on 2141 6111 or send an e-mail on [email protected].