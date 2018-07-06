Advert
Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:32

Creative writing workshop

Local NGO Outdoor Artists will be holding a creative writing workshop titled ‘Message in a bottle’. The aim of the workshop is to provide an opportunity for creative writers to write poetry for the elderly who reside in homes.

Message in a bottle is taking place tomorrow at 10.30am at the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, Valletta. Booking is limited and taken on a first come, first served basis. Bookings may be done via e-mail through [email protected]. The workshop is free of charge; however, donations are always welcome.

