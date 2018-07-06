Advert
Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:09

Art in the open

The Mellieħa local council is organising Arti fil-Misraħ, an event that gives opportunity to local artists, artisans and musicians to put forward their talents and acts for everyone to enjoy.

These events, which are held every Friday during this month, enables upcoming artists to involve themselves by exhibiting their work and meeting new people.

Arti fil-Misraħ is being held today  at Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II, Mellieħa at 8pm.

For more information contact the  Mellieħa local council on 2152 1333 or visit http://www.mellieha.gov.mt .

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Call for script-writers

  2. Phantom comes to Malta

  3. One of Europe's wisest poets

  4. Victoria festival

  5. New series of boardbooks for children

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed