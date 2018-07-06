Art in the open

The Mellieħa local council is organising Arti fil-Misraħ, an event that gives opportunity to local artists, artisans and musicians to put forward their talents and acts for everyone to enjoy.

These events, which are held every Friday during this month, enables upcoming artists to involve themselves by exhibiting their work and meeting new people.

Arti fil-Misraħ is being held today at Misraħ iż-Żjara tal-Papa Ġwanni Pawlu II, Mellieħa at 8pm.

For more information contact the Mellieħa local council on 2152 1333 or visit http://www.mellieha.gov.mt .