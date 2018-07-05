Advert
Thursday, July 5, 2018, 20:18 by Press Association

Woman to appear in court over Statue of Liberty protest

A Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of New York City's Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, is set to face a judge in New York.

A federal official said the woman, identified as Therese Okoumou, told police she was protesting against the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

A court appearance is expected some time on Thursday.

The group which organised a protest at the statue earlier on Wednesday said she also took part in unfurling a banner at the statue's pedestal.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Boys trapped in Thai cave say they are healthy in new video

  2. Gatwick Airport hit by earthquake

  3. Watch: 'Major incident' in town near Skripal poisoning

  4. Not over yet: what options are there for stranded Thai cave group

  5. Germany already preparing refugee return agreements - spokeswoman

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed