Watch: 170,000 Colombians demand replay against England

England striker Harry Kane is fouled by Carlos Sanchez, of Colombia.

Over 170,000 people have signed a petition demanding England’s World Cup last-16 match against Colombia is replayed following the Three Lions’ victory.

The petition, which was started two days ago when Gareth Southgate’s men won a penalty shootout, argues England were awarded their second-half penalty for “a non-existent foul” and that Colombian striker Carlos Bacca’s extra-time goal should have been allowed to stand.

Bacca had scored after referee Mark Geiger had already halted proceedings, with England defender Harry Maguire distracted by a second ball that would have come on the pitch had the assistant not stopped it.

The petition calls for FIFA “to review these two actions, in order to set a precedent for fair play”.

England went ahead on the night through Kane’s 57th-minute penalty after American referee Geiger deemed ex-Aston Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez had illegally wrestled him to the ground at a corner.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman argued Southgate’s side “fall in the box” and blamed “confusion” over the amount of physical contact tolerated at corners.

"The penalty was not a foul. In fact it was Harry Kane's fault" - Diego Maradona



We're not so sure about that Diego... pic.twitter.com/eaJtUNGNXl — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) July 4, 2018

Argentinian Diego Maradona, a World Cup winner in 1986, was also angry with that decision and Geiger’s performance, calling the result a “monumental robbery” in an interview with Venezuelan television channel Telesur.

FIFA responded to Maradona’s comments with a statement that said it “strongly rebukes the criticism of the performance of the match officials which it considers to have been positive in a tough and highly emotional match”.