Sweet little mystery as Wimbledon player asks for honey and pasta meal

Photo: Shutterstock

One male tennis player asked Wimbledon for an unusual meal of honey and pasta - and the All England Lawn Club provided.

Anthony Davies, head of food and drink at the famous tennis club, remained tight-lipped about who made the strange request.

Asked about some of the weird dishes players have requested, laughing he said: "There was one recently that was pasta and honey."

Talking more generally about the players' diets, Mr Davies said pasta and clean protein were still firm favourites with competitors.

Last year, players consumed 4,235 portions of pasta at the championships.