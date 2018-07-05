Eating nuts adds turbo power to ... your nuts

Eating nuts significantly increases the quality of a man's sperm, a study has found.

A trial found that nuts improve sperm count, vitality, swimming ability and shape - all factors that influence fertility. Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and folate, which in other studies have also been found to benefit sperm.

The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (Eshre) taking place in Barcelona, Spain.