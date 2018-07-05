Watch: Marsalforn rubble tipping was legal...

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video posted on Gozone, Facebook

Footage of a truckful of sand and rubble being dumped at Marsalforn Bay on Thursday has gone viral on social media.

Two workers are seen casually tipping the rubble into the water in broad daylight to the surprise of onlookers.

But while this angered many, a spokesman for the Gozo Ministry clarified that this was an annual process covered by a permit from the Environment and Resources Authority.

Sub-contracted workers were clearing sediment which was pushed up into the valley from the sea. This would prevent flooding in winter, the spokesman said.

However, even though the tipping was legal, the workers were still stopped by the ministry because they were not following the method statement as established by the ERA.

The sub-contractors this year decided to follow a method as shown in the video while in previous year a mechanical shovel used to push the material into the sea from under the bridge.

Although there was an attempt at explaining what was actually being done on Facebook, questions were raised asking why the rubble was being dumped into the sea and why the exercise was being carried out at the peak of the swimming season.

A Facebook user wrote: “Surely this couldn't have been done before swimming season has started?” and was sarcastically answered “But that would have taken planning and probably would not have inconvenienced tourists.”

One user tried to explain that that specific area where the rubble was dumped was not used and the exercise would lead to a beach extension.

The Gozo Ministry spokesman said that the work had to be done in summer because it could not be done in the rain. He pointed out that it had already rained in Gozo on June 25 and wind and bad weather was envisaged in the coming days.

He acknowledged that it although the work could have perhaps been carried at certain hours early in the morning and late in the evening, the ministry's advice was for the work to be done at one go allowing the sediment to settle.