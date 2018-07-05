Vigil held for drowned migrants

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Around 200 hundred people gathered in Marsamxett harbour on Thursday at a vigil for drowned migrants.

Among those present was former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi.

In comments to The Times of Malta, Dr Gonzi questioned the Maltese government’s decision to halt an NGO carrying out search flights off the Libyan coast.

He said the main priority should be saving human lives.

In a short address, Integra Foundation founder Maria Pisani said the vigil was held to acknowledge and honour the thousands upon thousands of migrants who had lost their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

She said recent EU policy developments had contributed to more deaths in the Mediterranean.

These deaths could never be justified or normalised, she said.

In the past days, Malta allowed the charity ship Lifeline to dock at Malta following a spat with Italy. It then closed its ports to ships carrying migrants that are operated by NGOs. The move has been denounced by humanitarian organisations and also the Church.

The ship’s captain, Claus-Peter Reisch, was on Monday charged in court with sailing into Maltese waters without the necessary registration and licence.

His case continued on Thursday.