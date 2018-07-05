Today's front pages: July 5, 2018

The environmental and health cost of ship emissions made a startling front page story on Thursday's Times of Malta, which also carried a story saying that roadside inspections were plummeting because police officers were being diverted to traffic control.

The Malta Independent reports on the fate of the Jerma Palace Hotel, saying that it is favour of the site being developed - but not as per the plans being proposed, even though they have been revised. It also reports Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela saying that the EU still needs to implement the migration policy.

In-Nazzjon reveals that the compilation of evidence on a drug trafficking case that took place over a decade ago had been tampered with, just days after the drugs themselves were found to be missing.

L-Orizzont reports that a €56 million blockchain campus will be constructed, and also updates on the directive for sympathy action ordered by the General Workers' Union to nursing aides in solidarity with the nurses' action on Thursday.