MEP calls for safeguards to protect whistleblowers

MEP David Casa has just started work as the EPP negotiator within the Employment and Social Affairs Committee for a new EU law that seeks to protect whistleblowers.

He will be building on his first report on protecting whistleblowers that was overwhelmingly approved by the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs last year and which also triggered work on the current Commission proposal for an EU wide law to protect whistleblowers.

“The case of Pilatus Bank whistleblower Maria Efimova is a perfect example of how those that expose wrongdoing at great personal risk are fiercely attacked and vilified.

“Maria Efimova was erroneously dragged through the courts by Pilatus Bank. Despite their claim that she was not owed a salary, her salary was recently paid confirming that she was telling the truth.

“She was proved right time and time again on the claims she made with regard to criminal activity of Pilatus Bank. The bank is now having its license withdrawn.”

Mr Casa travelled to Athens three times to work with Ms Efimova’s legal team to prevent her extradition to Malta. Last month, she won her case before the Greek Court of Appeal.

The MEP referred to the situation of former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris who was also denied protection by the very people the information in his possession would incriminate.

“We need to work to introduce safeguards that make it impossible for the very people the whistleblower will expose to deny them the necessary protection. I believe that this is an important aspect that I intend to keep at the top of the discussion during the upcoming negotiations,” he said.