Police hit-and-run driver charged with series of car thefts

The 17-year-old that stands accused of the hit-and-run incident that left a police constable mangled was on Thursday charged with a series of car thefts.

Liam Debono was charged with stealing two cars and a motorcycle in May and June last year. The youth was also charged with tampering with a car’s registration number.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Chantelle Casha, who prosecuted, also accused Mr Debono of driving a number of cars without a driving licence or insurance as well as buying a number of stolen cars and motorbikes with the intention of selling them.

The court was also asked to take note of the fact that Mr Debono had breached a court order that prohibited him from driving or obtaining a licence to drive.

The accused pleaded not guilty but bail was not requested. Magistrate Francesco Depasquale ordered Mr Debono to be remanded in custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the youth.

Mr Debono is to face trial by jury on the charges of the attempted murder of the police constable.

