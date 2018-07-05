Airport's PV panels generate enough energy for 329 people

The airport’s photovoltaic system generated over 630,000 kWh of energy in 2017, which is roughly equivalent to the average annual electricity consumption of 329 people in Malta.

In 2017, Malta International Airport registered a drop of 63 tonnes of CO2 resulting from electricity consumption, following a hefty investment in photovoltaic panels, the installation of more energy-efficient lifts and increased use of LED lighting.

This emerged from the company’s recently published sustainability report adhering to the Global Reporting Initiative standards.

The company’s Greenhouse Gas emissions intensity, one of the recognised metrics it uses to monitor emissions, stood at 1.02 kg of CO2/passenger, translating into a 16.2 per cent drop over 2016.

The full report, which also details other corporate social responsibility initiatives, is available here.